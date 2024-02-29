Michail Antonio insists Arsenal would struggle to make a profit on Declan Rice

Michail Antonio has discussed the challenges faced by top-six clubs when signing players with the intention of reselling them, using Declan Rice as an example.

Arsenal broke their transfer record to acquire Rice, and the Englishman has lived up to expectations at the Emirates.

However, Rice is not a player that Arsenal can consider selling without incurring a financial loss when he eventually departs. He has established himself as one of the premier players in his position in Europe, attracting interest from several clubs during the summer.

While Arsenal successfully secured his signature, Rice might now spend the remainder of his career at the Emirates unless the Gunners decide to offload him at the cost of cutting their losses.

Antonio said, as quoted by the BBC:

“Think about it, what would Real Madrid pay for Haaland? That one was luck, they got him for £60m, and he’ll go for about £120m. But let’s talk about someone like Dec. Dec is 25, let’s say he wanted to go to Real Madrid, Arsenal have already paid £105. Hojlund, how much did United pay for him? £70m? The maximum they would get now is £80, 90 100m. I don’t understand top six clubs doing it, they are already paying premium prices, anyone selling to them want the most and that’s what they’re going to do.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a terrific player, and we certainly did not sign him because we intend to sell him to make a profit.

He is one of the finest players around, and we signed him to bring success back to the club, and if he does that, he would have justified his signing.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…