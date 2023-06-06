Michail Antonio sends a message to Arsenal about Declan Rice

According to Michail Antonio, there is still immense potential for growth in Declan Rice’s career, as the midfielder garners interest from Arsenal.
Rice is currently regarded as one of the Premier League’s finest players in his position and consistently delivers impressive performances for West Ham.
The Englishman has the opportunity to secure the Conference League title with his club this season, as they have reached the final of the European competition.
Following the conclusion of that match, Arsenal is expected to intensify their pursuit of Rice and seek to secure his services for their squad. Antonio, acknowledging Rice’s talent, anticipates that the midfielder will continue to excel regardless of his eventual destination.
The attacker tells The Athletic about his teammate:
“Dec has not even touched his best yet. He is unbelievable.
“What I see every day in training, he’s got so much more to do, so much more to learn. But what he’s doing right now, he’s up there as one of the best in the league already. I love him as a player, I love him as a person.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We all know what Rice can do on the pitch, but hearing this from his teammate confirms he is a player we do not want to miss out on.
Considering how expensive English players can be, we expect the Hammers to ask us for a lot of money before they allow him to change clubs.
Rice can walk on water, Rice can work miracles, but he could hardly help West Ham in their relegation struggles.
Antonio loves Rice N Peas for sure, but he would be better off convincing his overhyped, overrated and overvalued friend to stay at West Ham.
Rice isn’t worth a penny over 50M; Mac Allister to Liverpool for less than 40M is the real benchmark for world-class midfielders.
I thought Antonio preferred ackee and saltfish !
Would you be against Rice coming for £50m then, or do you not rate him at all ?
MacAllister is decent enough but HE is overrated in imo, and what Rice can do well is not what MacAllister does. Rice or /and Caicedo will strengthen us defensively as well as offensively, and that’s what I believe we need. Less goals conceded and a tough midfield which bolsters our defence so that we can go back to the days of clean sheets. Remember them ? The basis of all genuine champions is being hard to breach and having a formidable MF. Our offensive players will always score the goals, but our defenders and defensive MF players should make us impregnable (at least most of the time). You’ve made me feel hungry now.