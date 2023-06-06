Michail Antonio sends a message to Arsenal about Declan Rice

According to Michail Antonio, there is still immense potential for growth in Declan Rice’s career, as the midfielder garners interest from Arsenal.

Rice is currently regarded as one of the Premier League’s finest players in his position and consistently delivers impressive performances for West Ham.

The Englishman has the opportunity to secure the Conference League title with his club this season, as they have reached the final of the European competition.

Following the conclusion of that match, Arsenal is expected to intensify their pursuit of Rice and seek to secure his services for their squad. Antonio, acknowledging Rice’s talent, anticipates that the midfielder will continue to excel regardless of his eventual destination.

The attacker tells The Athletic about his teammate:

“Dec has not even touched his best yet. He is unbelievable.

“What I see every day in training, he’s got so much more to do, so much more to learn. But what he’s doing right now, he’s up there as one of the best in the league already. I love him as a player, I love him as a person.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We all know what Rice can do on the pitch, but hearing this from his teammate confirms he is a player we do not want to miss out on.

Considering how expensive English players can be, we expect the Hammers to ask us for a lot of money before they allow him to change clubs.

