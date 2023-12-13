Michal Owen tells Arsenal fans that they should be feeling very positive this season

Premier League great Michael Owen believes Arsenal fans shouldn’t lower their expectations of their club winning the Premier League.

Last season was very exciting but a letdown in the end. They led the league table for 248 days before losing the title chase due to a spate of disappointing results in April. They haven’t led the league standings for a long time this season, but they are within striking distance of taking the lead if Liverpool, who are currently top of the league, falter. Liverpool leads the league after 16 games with 37 points, one point ahead of the Gunners.

That said, Michael Owen believes the title race is wide open and that there is every reason to believe that any of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, or even Villa can play themselves into being champions.

About Arsenal, Owen said on TNT Sports, “They were close last season. Manchester City have been stuttering a bit, and it’s quite open at the top. It looks like it’s going to be a three-four-team race, if you put Aston Villa in there or not. Apart from that, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City are putting a little breakaway from everyone else now.

“There’s a big opportunity to do that [win the league]. If I was an Arsenal fan, I’d be thinking, ‘We could maybe win the league this season, and wouldn’t it be great to go on a nice run in Europe?”

Injuries and a small quality squad were Arsenal’s undoing last season; they made quality signings in the summer so hopefully, their key players can stay fit. I am hopeful they will sign a top midfielder and striker during the winter transfer window, which would undoubtedly help their title challenge.

Darren N

