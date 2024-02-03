Micky Van de Ven believes Arsenal’s defender is faster than him

Tottenham defender Micky Van de Ven is one of the fastest defenders in the Premier League but believes that William Saliba is faster than him.

The Frenchman has been a rock in the Arsenal defence since last season and is considered a “Roll-Royce” with the way he plays.

Saliba has been so good that he has earned comparisons with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman is one of the best defenders in the world and has won all the club trophies at Liverpool apart from the Europa League.

Van de Ven has just moved to the Premier League and has been a superb signing for Tottenham this term.

Speaking about his FIFA ratings, he was asked to compare his pace with certain players.

While being told the player’s names, Van de Ven answered if he thought he was faster or slower.

When asked about Saliba, he told the Premier League on YouTube: “I think he is faster,”

“No, you’re being very humble, you’re faster,” the presenter replied.

It turns out, he is faster than the Arsenal defender on the video game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been one of the best defenders in the league and we do not care so much about his rating on FIFA.

As long as he plays well for us, we are happy and hope he wins some major trophies at the Emirates.

