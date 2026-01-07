Mid-Season Grades: Arsenal Defender and Goalkeeper Player Ratings

At the halfway point of the season, it is time to hand out mid-season grades to the Gunners. We begin with the goalkeepers and defenders, whose performances have played a major role in Arsenal’s campaign so far.

Goalkeepers

David Raya (GK) – 9

The Spaniard’s concentration levels have improved dramatically in 2025. Due to the defensive structure in front of him, the 30-year-old often has matches where he has very little to do, meaning his focus must remain world class throughout. Whether acting as a sweeper or judging when to come and collect a cross, Raya regularly takes the pressure off the back four. Raya claimed back-to-back Premier League Golden Glove Awards in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Kepa (GK) – 6

Kepa has not disgraced himself in his three EFL Cup starts so far. He will feel far more integrated after his penalty save against Crystal Palace, which helped Arsenal reach the semi-finals.

Defenders

Lewis-Skelly (LB) – 5

The consensus since the teenager made his debut has been that he is excellent going forward but prone to defensive mistakes. This explains why Mikel Arteta has trusted the left-back to start only once in the league this season. Even in cameo appearances, opponents appear to target him due to his positioning. As a result, the 19-year-old has lost his place in England’s squad, although learning through this period will be part of his development.

Calafiori (LB) – 9

It is strange to think that this time last year some Gooners were suggesting the defender should be allowed to return to Italy. The issue was never the 23-year-old’s talent, but his ability to enjoy a sustained run in the team. The Italian continues to redefine the left-back role, carrying the ball forward while also knowing when to step into midfield. He is also a constant aerial threat.

Hincapie (LB/CB) – 7

Hincapie appears more comfortable at left-back. His first Premier League start did not arrive until the North London derby, where he played at centre-back. Due to injuries, the 23-year-old has rarely had a settled partner in central defence. The Ecuadorian can handle physical opponents when teams go direct, although he can be a little rash in possession. Arsenal are obliged to make his loan permanent for £52 million, and it remains debatable whether he has fully justified that fee so far.

Timber (RB/CB) – 9

The Netherlands are spoilt for choice at right-back, but on current form Timber may be among the best in the world, particularly in one-v-one defending. That reliability explains why he can also be trusted as a centre-back. His understanding with Bukayo Saka continues to improve.

White (RB/CB) – 7

Such has been Timber’s form that Ben White was in danger of becoming the forgotten man at the Emirates. It was refreshing to see the 28-year-old start four consecutive games and quickly rediscover his chemistry with Saka. He may yet prove valuable as a centre-back option if he can stay fit.

Saliba (CB) – 8

Saliba was part of the defence that went eight consecutive matches without conceding. If Arsenal allowed Manchester City back into the title race, it was largely because the centre-back partnership could not remain intact. At 24, the Frenchman lacks Gabriel’s leadership qualities and can sometimes overcompensate in the Brazilian’s absence.

Gabriel (CB) – 9

Gabriel’s influence at both ends of the pitch has defined the first half of the season. Always a threat in the air, the Brazilian has taken a significant step forward as a leader. Defending has become a lost art in recent years, so it is refreshing to see how much the 28-year-old relishes a last-ditch block or tackle. Together, he and Saliba restrict opponents to shots, let alone goals. If Arsenal succeed in the coming years, it will be built on this partnership. Gary Lineker believes Gabriel is the best in the world in his position.

Mosquera (CB) – 7

Injuries forced the Spaniard into Premier League action far earlier than his manager would have preferred, but he never looked out of place. He has the physical attributes to cope with English football, although he is less comfortable on the ball. At just 21, improvement is expected.

Do you agree with these defensive grades, or would you score some of Arsenal’s defenders differently at the halfway stage?

Let’s discuss in the comments.

Dan Smith

______________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…