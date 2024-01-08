Mid-season report on Mikel Arteta’s performance “Could do better”

Arteta this season by Terry Christie
Without doubt Mikel Arteta has improved Arsenal, but he makes too many poor decisions which have slowed progress. First of all, his decision to put Kiernan Tierney on loan to Real Sociedad was madness. Tierney was the only proper left full-back at the club and now there are none. Zinchenko is a hugely talented midfielder but is slightly built and slow. Kiwior is just slow, and Tomiyasu is a great centre-back who kicks with his right foot. We have no left-back!
Saliba has been a success in spite of Arteta. He spent two years on loan in France when he should have been playing for Arsenal. Madness!
Last season Ramsdale was outstanding. There was room for improvement in his distribution, but he was terrific in all other aspects of goalkeeping. That he has been replaced by Raya is beyond comprehension. Ramsdale is 6’2”, Raya a neat 6’0” and, in today’s game, is short in stature for a top-class keeper. He cannot deal with crosses in a crowded penalty area. His distribution is marginally better than that of Ramsdale but, in all other aspects of a keeper’s job Ramsdale is better.
Then there are the bizarre team selections. How could any sane football person have thought Tavares was a better left-back than Tierney? Back in August at the start of the season Mikel had us all scratching our heads. In the first match of the season against Fulham, Thomas Partey appeared at right-back, White at centre-back, and Trossard at centre-forward whilst Gabriel and Jesus warmed the sub’s bench.
Arteta has now to face up to difficult truths, such as that Havertz does not possess the energy to play in midfield and that Nketiah is not good enough. Preferring Nketiah to Jesus in the recent defeat by Fulham was crazy.
Is Arteta going to be able to rejuvenate Saka? Is he prepared to take him off the wing and play him as an attacking midfielder? Mikel is likeable, committed but currently making too many mistakes.
His report card reads, “could do better, room for improvement”.
Terry Christie (ex-footballer and manager)
Lots of very obvious glaring mistakes are catching Arteta up. His massive glaring error that wasn’t mentioned is his tunnel view of a small amount of players, he relies on religiously and the number of players he does not trust like or rate and stubbornly refuse to mix it up with them and change his tactic.
Players are missing so many chances it’s insane! MA has done a great job in changing his tactics from those dark early days when Auba was feeding off scraps, to what we see now – a ton of clear cut chances almost every game.
That said, the mid season report on the players reads – all of our forwards are really letting us down. Brilliant last season, but cannot hit a barn door this season. If just half of them were on form we’d easily be top of the league still, and probably still in the FA Cup given we missed four clear cut opportunities against Liverpool.
Of course MA deserves criticism, and he’s getting it in spades, but we have to look at the players as well.
Where are the clear cut chances? Best chance we had vs Liverpool was an error from them
Last year yes we created chances but not this year. Look at the Fulham game also. We created
half chances but nothing clear cut .
– Tierney: We finished as a runner-up last season without an overlapping LB. Man City and Liverpool also don’t play with that player type this season
– Zinchenko: Was pretty successful in the inverted-LB role last season, but he doesn’t have a tall target to vary his crosses this season
– Tomiyasu: Played the inverted-LB role well last season. Remember when he nullified Salah
– Kiwior: If Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake thrive in the inverted-LB role, so should Kiwior
– Saliba: He returned to EPL with two years of experience, which is very important for a young CB. He still made some fatal errors last season despite those loans, which were ignored by the fans due to our victories
– Ramsdale: I also think Raya isn’t better than him
I wouldn’t be surprised if the article was made by Neville, Lampard or Gerrard, under a pseudonym
I wouldn’t disagree with your opinions of the players you’ve named, and how well some of them played “last season”, but it’s this season that Terry is referencing, and giving a half term report on, which I’d say was reasonably fair & accurate criticism.
You left Sutton off of the list of fake article writers.
We dont create quality chances or situations. They are mostly half chances.