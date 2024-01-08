Mid-season report on Mikel Arteta’s performance “Could do better”

Arteta this season by Terry Christie

Without doubt Mikel Arteta has improved Arsenal, but he makes too many poor decisions which have slowed progress. First of all, his decision to put Kiernan Tierney on loan to Real Sociedad was madness. Tierney was the only proper left full-back at the club and now there are none. Zinchenko is a hugely talented midfielder but is slightly built and slow. Kiwior is just slow, and Tomiyasu is a great centre-back who kicks with his right foot. We have no left-back!

Saliba has been a success in spite of Arteta. He spent two years on loan in France when he should have been playing for Arsenal. Madness!

Last season Ramsdale was outstanding. There was room for improvement in his distribution, but he was terrific in all other aspects of goalkeeping. That he has been replaced by Raya is beyond comprehension. Ramsdale is 6’2”, Raya a neat 6’0” and, in today’s game, is short in stature for a top-class keeper. He cannot deal with crosses in a crowded penalty area. His distribution is marginally better than that of Ramsdale but, in all other aspects of a keeper’s job Ramsdale is better.

Then there are the bizarre team selections. How could any sane football person have thought Tavares was a better left-back than Tierney? Back in August at the start of the season Mikel had us all scratching our heads. In the first match of the season against Fulham, Thomas Partey appeared at right-back, White at centre-back, and Trossard at centre-forward whilst Gabriel and Jesus warmed the sub’s bench.

Arteta has now to face up to difficult truths, such as that Havertz does not possess the energy to play in midfield and that Nketiah is not good enough. Preferring Nketiah to Jesus in the recent defeat by Fulham was crazy.

Is Arteta going to be able to rejuvenate Saka? Is he prepared to take him off the wing and play him as an attacking midfielder? Mikel is likeable, committed but currently making too many mistakes.

His report card reads, “could do better, room for improvement”.

Terry Christie (ex-footballer and manager)

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…