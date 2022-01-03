Middlesbrough join race for Arsenal striker

Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough are desperately trying to sign Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun.

Since Wilder took over at the Riverside Stadium, he has been actively looking to bolster his attacking options.

Brighton’s Aaron Connolly has already been snapped up on loan. While they still want Balogun in their ranks for the remainder of the season.

Middlesbrough want Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun on loan. Boro boss Chris Wilder tried to sign him at Sheffield United. Number of Championship clubs + Saint Etienne keen too. Eddie Nketiah situation unchanged. Can sign pre-contract with foreign club. #UTB #AFC #Balogun #Nketiah — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) January 2, 2022

The young Englishman’s future was up in the air, before he signed his contract extension last April, after receiving assurances from manager Mikel Arteta.

However, he has only made four appearances for the senior squad of Gunners. And in those games, he has clearly looked a boy among men.

Folarin Balogun needs a loan in January. 58 minutes per G/A in the PL2 this season. The leading goalscorer in the division. He’s far too good to be playing U23 football week in, week out. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) November 22, 2021

Balogun needs some experience in senior leagues before he becomes a serious contender to start at the Emirates Stadium.

He has already proven that he’s too good for the U23’s level. Those who follow Arsenal’s reserve team, know that the U23’s level doesn’t challenge him.

Dirtiest skill I’ve seen in 2021 Folarin Balogun wow 😰https://t.co/sLuxFw1Aka pic.twitter.com/O8tlpYP04O — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) October 1, 2021

He needs a tougher mountain in front of him if he wants to reach the next level in his development.

Even though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dismissed, Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have spearheaded the Gunners team and have impressed.

Even Gabriel Martinelli has been given minutes ahead of the 20-year-old forward. Thus, the only way to enter the Arsenal team would for him to go out of the club temporarily.

This guy has some exciting things to show us. But the Arsenal faithful need to be patient. Because when his time comes, it will be worth the wait.

Yash Bisht

Watch Albert Stuivenberg’s FULL Press conference here….