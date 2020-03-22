Middlesbrough open talks with teenager in bid to thwart Arsenal ambitions

Middlesbrough determined to keep hold of young Arsenal target

Middlesbrough has opened talks with Calum Kavanagh after Arsenal and Chelsea became linked with a move for the teenager.

Kavanagh has been in fine form for Boro’s youth sides and at the age of 16, he has already started playing for their under 18 side.

His performances have been impressive and when he scored against Liverpool’s under 18s, clubs began to take notice of his talents.

Arsenal has given chances to Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka this season and Mikel Arteta will be hoping that the club’s reputation for blooding youngsters at senior level will have some influence on the teenager.

However, Boro has gone on the counter-attack and they have initiated talks with the players’ representatives, according to The Northern Echo.

The report claims that the youngster is highly regarded on Teeside and they have plans to keep him out of the clutches of Arsenal.

Boro has been giving chances to youngsters this season under Jonathan Woodgate and he will hope to show the youngster that staying put would give him a better chance of playing regular first-team football.

Arsenal will be looking for more established stars in the next transfer window as Arteta rebuilds his team.

Kavanagh won’t be the only teenager to join if he signs for the Gunners next summer with William Saliba also joining.