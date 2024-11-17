Midfield dilemma: Should Arsenal continue with Thomas Partey at right-back in Ben White’s absence?

It will be intriguing to see how Mikel Artéta organises his midfield following the November international break. Arsenal should have their strongest midfielders available when club football resumes.

With Declan Rice anticipated to be fit and Martin Odegaard also expected to be in shape alongside Mikel Merino and Thomas Partey, Mikel Arteta finally will have all his first-choice midfielders available for selection.

Initially, the Gunners envisioned the combination of Merino, Rice, and Odegaard in midfield as the ideal setup, poised to establish a strong foundation for their dominance. Would it be reasonable for Mikel Arteta to choose a midfield of Rice, Merino, and Odegaard for the Nottingham Forest game?

Some Gooners might disagree, and they would have a legitimate reason to contest this, considering Thomas Partey’s resurgence. Partey has been one of the most reliable Gunners this season; by staying fit, he has been providing quality performances, whether playing as a #6 or as a right back.

One may ask what strategies Arteta can employ to play his ideal midfield while ensuring his midfielders remain satisfied. Could Arteta consider using Thomas Partey as a right back, given that Ben White is to be out for at least the next two months, with Rice, Merino, and Odegaard in midfield?

It would be prudent for Arteta to consider playing Thomas Partey at right back. Playing Thomas Partey at right back would help Arteta assemble his ideal midfield. Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, and Declan Rice could start gelling the midfield set-up that’s expected to run the show in the PL for years to come. With his current contract set to expire next summer, Thomas Partey’s future at the Emirates remains uncertain. Arsenal will face significant challenges when they build their midfield around him, a departing player.

Mikel Arteta might prefer to avoid that scenario, so the Gunners should remain calm if he decides to overlook Partey in his midfield lineup.

Jack Anderson

