“Midfield equivalent of Kylian Mbappe” Dwight Yorke praise Arsenal target

Premier League icon Dwight Yorke has compared Arsenal target Ayyoub Bouaddi to Kylian Mbappe as the Gunners remain in the race to sign the teenager.

Bouaddi is regarded as one of the world’s leading midfielders and demonstrated his quality at the World Cup, where he represented Morocco. His performances have attracted interest from several clubs eager to strengthen their squads.

Arsenal remain interested in Bouaddi

Arsenal is among the clubs pursuing the midfielder as the Gunners aim to ensure their squad is even stronger than before, despite winning the league and reaching the Champions League final last season.

Signing Bouaddi is expected to be a difficult task because several of Europe’s top clubs are also attempting to secure his signature during the current transfer window. Arsenal, however, continues to push in the hope of winning the race for one of the game’s brightest young talents.

The growing competition for Bouaddi reflects the high regard in which he is held after his recent performances. Arsenal believes he has the potential to become an important addition to the squad if a deal can be completed.

Yorke likens him to Mbappe

According to the Metro, Yorke believes Arsenal’s pursuit would be worthwhile because Bouaddi has shown the qualities of a remarkable prodigy, drawing comparisons with Kylian Mbappe, who emerged as a teenage sensation early in his career.

Yorke said: “If you’re spending £100million on a player, you want to be signing the midfield equivalent of Kylian Mbappe, for instance. Then you pay whatever and your money disappears but you know what you’re going to get. You’re seeing it with your own eyes.

“‘Bouaddi from Morocco, the young kid, he is that player. I watched him closely at this World Cup and he looked remarkable in games like against Brazil. He is young. He is a real project.

“I would spend money on Bouaddi because he has the potential to be the best in the world.

“Outside of Bouaddi, there is nobody else making me think wow, there’s £100 million worth of player here.”

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