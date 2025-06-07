Midfield powerhouse wins the Arsenal Player of the Season award

Declan Rice has been crowned Arsenal’s 2024–25 Player of the Season following a standout campaign in which he emerged as one of Europe’s most complete midfielders. Since joining from West Ham in 2023, Rice has gradually grown into a central figure in Mikel Arteta’s side. This year, he truly stepped up, not just as a leader but as a game-changer.

Arsenal fans voted in their thousands, with Rice scooping 52 percent of the total to claim the award ahead of Bukayo Saka (second) and David Raya (third). Given the consistency and versatility he showed throughout the season, few can argue with the outcome.

A midfield masterclass

What made this season so special for Rice was his transformation into a dynamic box-to-box midfielder. While his role began to shift in the latter half of his debut campaign, it was this year that he truly made it his own. Combining stamina, tactical awareness and technical finesse, Rice became a key figure in both defence and attack.

He produced the most productive season of his career to date, registering nine goals and ten assists across all competitions. Only Bukayo Saka was involved in more goals, highlighting how far Rice has come as a creative force. He also won possession 156 times and created 59 chances, second only to Saka again.

That form earned him a Premier League Player of the Season nomination and a place in UEFA’s Champions League Team of the Season. His brace of free-kicks against Real Madrid in the Champion’s League quarter-final second leg will live long in the memory, a night when the Emirates truly roared.

Big moments and a bigger future

Rice’s campaign was filled with clutch performances. From his thunderous strike against Manchester United to a dominant display against Newcastle, he stepped up in key moments time and again. His set-piece ability, once seen as a bonus, has now become a genuine weapon.

But what makes Rice so special is that he never stops running. Whether shielding the back four, launching a counter, or lifting the crowd with a last-ditch tackle, he has become the heartbeat of this Arsenal team.

The award is no more than he deserves. He has set the standard for what a modern midfielder should be and, at just 25 years old, he still has more gears to find.

So Gooners, how would you rate Rice’s season? I’d give him a solid 9 out of 10. Let us know your score in the comments.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

