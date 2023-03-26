Midfield talent prefers Arsenal to Newcastle United

Gabri Veiga is the number one Spanish talent being discussed on the transfer market at the moment and might leave Celta Vigo at the end of this season.

The midfielder has done well in his breakthrough season at the club and continues to deliver some top performances for them whenever he steps on the pitch.

Top European sides have an interest in his signature, with Arsenal and Newcastle battling to sign him among English clubs.

Although the Magpies have money to buy more established players, a report on Sport Witness reveals they want Veiga, just like Arsenal.

This means they will now look to compete with the Gunners to sign him. However, the report adds that the teenager will pick Arsenal over a move to Eddie Howe’s side.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Veiga is a top talent and we have found much joy in adding Spanish players to our squad as youngsters before now.

If we add him to the group, we expect him to settle in well under the leadership of Mikel Arteta who is also Spanish and this single factor could help us to seal the deal.

But it does not mean we should not be overconfident and complacent in our dealings over the midfielder.

