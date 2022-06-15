Midfield target claimed to be ‘waiting for an offer from Arsenal’

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has claimed that Leicester’s Youri Tielemans is waiting on Arsenal to make their bid for his signature.

The Gunners are believed to be in the hunt for a new midfielder this summer, and the Belgian is one name that continues to be linked with the move to the Emirates.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract, a move is believed to be likely this summer, and Terreur has claimed that he is waiting on Arsenal to make their move.

“I’m following all Belgian players around in Europe, “the journalist told the Last Word On Spurs Podcast. “A few years ago they were all in the Premier League, so I watch a lot of games, and of course, as players are moving I’m checking on their movements every two days. There are a few Belgians who will move this summer. Not to mention Lukaku who wants to leave Chelsea and go back to Inter. Youri Tielemans, he is just waiting for an offer from Arsenal I think, while Mertens is at the end of his contract at Napoli.”

I’m not sure why we are hanging about here, although I’m not sure why we appear to be resting on our laurels in regards to a number of our targets. If Tielemans is available, I struggle to believe we are going to be able to sign somebody better to improve our midfield than him.

The midfielder has proved to be one of the best all-round midfielders in the division since joining Leicester, and the fact that he is just as strong defensively as he is pushing forwards makes him an incredible asset to have.

Patrick

