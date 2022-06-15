Midfield target claimed to be ‘waiting for an offer from Arsenal’

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has claimed that Leicester’s Youri Tielemans is waiting on Arsenal to make their bid for his signature.
The Gunners are believed to be in the hunt for a new midfielder this summer, and the Belgian is one name that continues to be linked with the move to the Emirates.
With just 12 months remaining on his contract, a move is believed to be likely this summer, and Terreur has claimed that he is waiting on Arsenal to make their move.
“I’m following all Belgian players around in Europe, “the journalist told the Last Word On Spurs Podcast. “A few years ago they were all in the Premier League, so I watch a lot of games, and of course, as players are moving I’m checking on their movements every two days. There are a few Belgians who will move this summer. Not to mention Lukaku who wants to leave Chelsea and go back to Inter. Youri Tielemans, he is just waiting for an offer from Arsenal I think, while Mertens is at the end of his contract at Napoli.”
I’m not sure why we are hanging about here, although I’m not sure why we appear to be resting on our laurels in regards to a number of our targets. If Tielemans is available, I struggle to believe we are going to be able to sign somebody better to improve our midfield than him.
The midfielder has proved to be one of the best all-round midfielders in the division since joining Leicester, and the fact that he is just as strong defensively as he is pushing forwards makes him an incredible asset to have.
Patrick
I just cannot see the club sanctioning the signing of another midfielder, whilst the club has Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, SmithRowe, Saka, Elneny, Torreira, Sambi, Maitland-Niles, Olayinka, Lewis, Matt Smith and Azeez. Let’s not forget 9 of those are full internationals and only 3 are classed as under 21 next season (Saka, SmithRowe and Azeez)
Let’s not forget Patino, Cotterell, Eddine, Cirjan Flores who have all been involved with the first team. That is 18 midfielders from the top of my head and yet another 1 of those is a full international.
All those clamouring for more midfield signings let those numbers sink in. 18 midfielders including 10 full internationals.
If you are correct then we are in serious trouble. Of the above Saka, Smith Row are usually deployed wide. Elneny and and Ode arent that bad but cannot be relied upon if you are competing for top 4. Partey if permanently injured and the rest the less said the better. so AFC literally has 2 midfielders..
Mark 2.0 I’m not happy with the situation either and yes I agree that Saka and Smith Rowe are usually played as wingers, but then again so are Nelson, Marquinhos, Pepe, Martinelli, Hutchinson who I did not even include on that list. If you add those into the equation we are looking at 23 players including 12 full internationals that they spent over £235m on, competing for 5 places. From a business point of view you can see why the club might be reluctant to add even more to that number, until they have secured some loans and permanent moves. If they sign new players it weakens their position on achieving the best price for some of them
Why do we have to sell before we can buy,
It’s really sounds like we are always setup to fail.
But we have bought and we have given out new contracts. Our current midfield cost over £150m, we also bought the likes of cirjan, lewis and Flores and have extended Elnenys contract.
Don’t think you can believe a word the press says until actual contact has been made with a players club, last summer it was Maddison & Bissouma that we were definitely going to buy, first in the queue we were apparently but we never made a bid, well Brighton are pretty much giving one of the best players away for £25 mil & still we make no bid, why? because we were never in for them in the first place, could well be the case with Tielemans as well, the Jesus rumour is only around because Arteta used to work there & he will probably need to find another club
Arsenal don’t give hints away when it comes to transfers, no one saw the pepe deal coming as we were all expecting Zaha to arrive as the press had been banging on about it for so long
All we can do is hope the board make the right decisions as they sure as hell don’t listen to us lot moaning or shouting that we want this player.
I miss the good old days of walking down the shop, buying a paper & seeing we had signed Bergkamp & David Platt, now that was a proper buzz
Sit tight! Just wait until the last 2 hours of deadline day….
I do think we will sign a Midfielder (Tielemens) but Imho that isn’t enough, we need a top quality DM to break up play when we are not able to control possession otherwise we will continue under constant pressure of wave after wave attacks especially against the top sides and we ultimately leak alot of goals in those matches in particularly.
We’re probably chasing some unrealistic targets – by the time we realise we can’t get anyone better, who knows, maybe he’ll have moved somewhere else.