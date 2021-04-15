Midfielder admits ‘one-year loan’ agreement should be met with Arsenal

Lucas Torreira has claimed that he believes that Boca Juniors and Arsenal ‘should reach an agreement’ over a loan deal.

The Uruguayan midfielder has failed to make an impact in La Liga despite impressing in his early performances for Atletico Madrid, and is now eyeing a new move in the summer.

His mother passed away earlier this month, where he had been with his family after hearing that she had been moved into an Intensive Care Unit, which is believed to have played a role in his want to return to South America.

Both he and Boca are believed to be keen on teaming up together, and the player has made no secret of his desire to make that happen.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed a conversation between ESPN host Federico Bulos where the player claimed he believed a one-year deal could be reached between the two clubs.

Lucas Torreira to @federicobulos: “I want to go to Boca Juniors now. I am 25 years old and I know it’s a club that plays for great targets. I’d like to make the fans happy… but I know it's not easy. Boca should reach an agremeent with Arsenal for a one-year loan”. 🔴 #AFC #Boca — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2021

Torreira has failed to settle in North London, before struggling to make his move to Spain work either, and I don’t imagine that Arsenal would be to reluctant to part ways with the 25 year-old, but with two years remaining on his contract at the Emirates, I wouldn’t be shocked if they tried to offload him on a more permanent basis.

Could Torreira change his mind about his future in Europe?

Patrick