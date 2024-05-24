Midfielder confirms he has told Arsenal he wants out

Albert Sambi Lokonga has most likely played his last game as an Arsenal player after confirming that he and the Gunners have talked about the way forward.

The Belgian midfielder spent this season on loan at Luton Town, and he is firmly out of Arsenal’s plans.

Regardless of how he performed at Luton, he failed to impress enough to make the Gunners consider giving him a second chance.

Arsenal is now a title challenger, and the Gunners clearly are at a level that is too high for him to impress.

Lokonga knows he has to find a new home to resurrect his career because his move to the Emirates has simply not worked out.

Speaking about his future, he admitted that he and the Gunners have discussed the way forward, and he is set to leave the Emirates for good.

Lokonga said, as quoted by The Sun:

“For me, I had a discussion with Arsenal and the conclusion was the best thing for me was to leave the club.

“So now it’s up to my agent and the club to find something.

“I still have a contract there, one year plus a one-year option so let’s see what happens.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lokonga has been one of the poorest signings Mikel Arteta has made, and there are so few of them.

He is not up to standard, and we clearly have to get rid of him as soon as possible.

