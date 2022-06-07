Midfielder drops big hint that he wants Arsenal move

Yves Bissouma has dropped the biggest hint yet that he wants to move to Arsenal after he reposted posts that asked for the Gunners to sign him.

The Malian has become one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League in recent seasons and Arsenal has been linked with a move for him.

The Gunners need more bodies in that position even though they have offered Mohamed Elneny a new deal.

Bissouma would be out of contract at Brighton in 2023 and this summer is their last chance to cash in on him for a good fee if he does not sign a contract extension.

He delivered two assists for his country in their latest game and some fans called for Arsenal to sign him.

The Daily Mail reports that he reposted these posts, which clearly called for the Gunners to add him to their squad.

Some Arsenal fans now believe that is a clear come-and-get-me plea from him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bissouma would be a superb addition to our squad and his contract situation means we can add him to the group at a reasonable price.

His post suggests he would accept an offer from us and we shouldn’t miss this chance if there is any interest in his signature from Mikel Arteta.