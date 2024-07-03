Midfielder gives the go-ahead for his move away from Arsenal

Albert Sambi Lokonga has accepted a move to Sevilla, giving the club the green light to sign him from Arsenal.

The La Liga side has been the most serious suitor for Lokonga in the past week as Arsenal looks to offload him.

Despite his loan spell at Luton Town ending in relegation, Lokonga remains confident in his ability to play for a top club, and Sevilla has stepped in to secure his services.

Initially, the Spanish club sought to reach an agreement for a simple loan. However, given that Lokonga has no future at Arsenal, the Gunners insisted on including a conditional obligation to sign him permanently.

Although the exact details of the compromise are unclear, a report in the Daily Mail claims the midfielder has now approved the move.

Lokonga is expected to complete the transfer in the coming days, with Arsenal eager to remove him from their roster.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga has simply not been good enough, and now is the time for him to find a new home.

It would be interesting to see how he performs in Spain, but hopefully, he would do well enough to secure a permanent move to Sevilla.

