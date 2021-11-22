Midfielder hands Arteta cause for concern as he nears automatic suspension

Albert Sambi Lokonga has enjoyed a fine run in the Arsenal first team since he moved to the Emirates.
The Belgian is one of the summer signings that are pushing Arsenal towards a top-four finish.
The absence of Granit Xhaka through injury has handed him more chances to impress for Arsenal.
However, that has come at a cost with Football London revealing he is now one yellow card away from suspension.
The report recalls that any player that receives 5 yellow cards before the first 19 league matches of the season would automatically be suspended for one game.
After 12 league matches, the midfielder has already picked up four bookings.
He is now walking on a tightrope and would miss a game the next time he is yellow-carded.
Just Arsenal Opinion
With Granit Xhaka still out injured, Arsenal doesn’t have so many options in midfield right now.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles can help, but Thomas Partey’s fitness is fragile and he might become unavailable for any game because of an injury.
Lokonga needs to become more disciplined and avoid situations that would put him in trouble in the next few matches for the club.
Arsenal will face Newcastle United and Manchester United in their next two games, and both matches would be very testing for the Gunners.
We can still use Tavares in mid…IJS
Or get the yellow and miss the next game. Better to get that out of the way before xmas
Newcastle are a shambles AMN and Elnenny could play that game and cope against them, they are that poor a team. I think Arteta will give the younger players a rest against them to make sure we are fully stocked for the hapless utd.
Let’s give the rookie, Sambi, a break. He was acquired to be a squad player. Instead, we should direct fire at Partey. Besides fitness, his entire game is “fragile”.