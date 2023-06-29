Midfielder Havertz is keen on winning the Champions League with Arsenal

All indications suggest Havertz is lined up to play an attacking midfielder role at Arsenal. This comes after so much debate about where he could play given his versatility. Well, interestingly, it could be a chance for him to play in midfield again that convinced the 24-year-old to join Arteta’s project.

Apparently, the German is eyeing an attacking midfielder role in the German national team, and him playing that role frequently is what gives him the best chance to be the German playmaker in next year’s Euros, which will be hosted in his home country.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star once admitted he likes playing from midfield, bursting into the opposition’s box. Back in 2021, he admitted in an interview: “More or less, I’m a midfield player, but I like to go into the box, and maybe that’s why not every defensive player has me on their mind—I just run through the midfield and then I’m there.”

Havertz’s move to the Emirates is a big deal; in fact, if Arsenal weren’t going for Declan Rice, he would have been the most important acquisition this summer. The hope is that he finds his mojo at the Emirates, as he admitted in his first interview at Arsenal: “It’s super exciting for me personally. I’m so glad to join this amazing club. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things, and I’m just looking forward to meeting all the players, the staff, and yeah, it’s going to be exciting.”

He’s also keen on playing in the Champions League with Arsenal, and maybe getting another Winners medal. “I think the Champions League is a special tournament and I think every football player just loves to play there,” he said.

“I was fortunate to win the trophy and for me it was the best feeling I’ve ever had. So to play there again next season with Arsenal is very exciting for me. Hopefully I can bring some good attributes into the team, hopefully to win the trophy again. Because I think it’s the most special trophy to win.”

And with a previous winner like Havertz in the team, perhaps our chances are improving every day!

Kai Havertz, Arsenal’s new No. 29: Welcome!