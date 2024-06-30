Midfielder is reluctant to leave Arsenal despite limited game time

Emile Smith Rowe is struggling to get regular game time at Arsenal, yet the midfielder wants to stay.

The Gunners have trusted him for a long time and even handed him a contract extension while he was still battling injuries.

He has never had a full season without injury troubles, and Arsenal is now prepared to cash in on him.

A bid of around 30 million euros will get Mikel Arteta’s side to the negotiating table, and Smith Rowe knows he is now on the market.

He should be happy to leave because he is struggling to get game time at the Emirates. However, that is not the case, as the midfielder wants to stay.

Mirror Football claims Smith Rowe has not given up on making it as an Arsenal player despite the competition for a place in the Gunners’ midfield.

The report states that he believes he can still break into their starting XI and wants to spend another season on their books.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe should be delighted to leave this summer and rescue his career, but if he stays, he will offer us depth, which is important in competing for several trophies.

