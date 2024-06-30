Midfielder is reluctant to leave Arsenal despite limited game time

Emile Smith Rowe is struggling to get regular game time at Arsenal, yet the midfielder wants to stay.
The Gunners have trusted him for a long time and even handed him a contract extension while he was still battling injuries.
He has never had a full season without injury troubles, and Arsenal is now prepared to cash in on him.
A bid of around 30 million euros will get Mikel Arteta’s side to the negotiating table, and Smith Rowe knows he is now on the market.
He should be happy to leave because he is struggling to get game time at the Emirates. However, that is not the case, as the midfielder wants to stay.
Mirror Football claims Smith Rowe has not given up on making it as an Arsenal player despite the competition for a place in the Gunners’ midfield.
The report states that he believes he can still break into their starting XI and wants to spend another season on their books.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Smith Rowe should be delighted to leave this summer and rescue his career, but if he stays, he will offer us depth, which is important in competing for several trophies.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Let Arsenal extend his contract and send him on loan where he can play regularly to reshape himself; then either decide to keep him at the end of the loan or sell him for at least 50M. ESR is too good to fetch only 25M for the team.
He is still young
Players only “offer depth” if they’re available for selection.
And most people don’t seem to have noticed that the top managers don’t look for “depth” to mean rotation, they look for backups for injury and try to play a settled first 11, with a bit of competition for places.
ESR is Arsenal through and through. I have no doubt he can break into the first 11 if he gets his fitness up to a level so he can run for a full 90 minutes. When Aaron Ramsey’s fitness peaked he had an incredible season for us and I remember forgiving him for the frustrating previous seasons where his form would yo-yo between spells of consistency marred by injuries. I remember that goal Aaron scored where he got to the bye line, cut back and was looking to pass to a runner into the box and then banged in a goal whist still looking at the runner, absolutely brilliant!
I think ESR still has a lot to offer us and his commitment to getting fit by flying out early to summer training camp shows his hunger to succeed. There is a reason he was given the number 10 shirt and I believe he has the ability to own that number for years to come, I just hope his body can physically stand up to the rigours of being an elite footballer and prove the doubters wrong! Come on ESR! 💪♥️🤍