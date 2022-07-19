Midfielder issues demand to Barcelona, it could also scare off Arsenal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Carney Chukwuemeka in this transfer window.

The 18-year-old has refused to sign a new contract at Aston Villa and that decision has forced them to leave him behind while going for their preseason training camp.

He is now expected to leave, with Villa hoping to make some good money from his sale.

However, the youngster could price himself out of a move from Villa Park.

Barcelona is another club that has been keen to add him to their squad and they have sounded out his entourage.

However, Fichajes.net says the player’s camp demanded £100,000 per week to sign for them.

This is an outrageous demand for a player that hasn’t even become a regular at Villa Park, and Arsenal will certainly not pay him that as well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chukwuemeka may have asked for that much money because he doesn’t want to leave England for Spain, and that shouldn’t scare us.

If his preference is to stay in the EPL, we can add him to our squad. However, he will struggle to get playing time at the Emirates this season.

We could sign him and send him out on loan to play regularly and continue his development.