Midfielder jets in for Arsenal medical but will miss PL opener

Dani Ceballos has flown into London to complete a medical ahead of his second loan spell with Arsenal.

The Gunners are believed to have agreed terms with Real Madrid which will see the 24 year-old spend a second season on loan with the club, although he will be unable to join up with the playing squad for the next two weeks, due to quarantine rules.

Gabriel is also unable to join up with his new squad having completed his move last week, which will partly have been why they announced his signature via videocall.

The Spaniard will not need time to get to know his team-mates however, and could well find himself breaking back into the first-team squad before the new defender, although Mikel Arteta may have altered some of his ways since the previous campaign.

Arsenal played out a friendly with QPR in midweek, in which he refused to allow the opposition to stream the tie to their fans, and he could well have been trying out new formations, although this is pure speculation on my part.

The scoreline did result in a 4-3 win in our favour, which may not bode well if this was an initial trial of a new system, although a number of younger players are also believed to have been included in the match.

Ceballos will be a big boost to our midfield options however, having impressed throughout the previous campaign, and it will be interesting to find out whether an option to buy was included in this deal, unlike the previous agreement.

Should Arsenal pursue a long-term deal for Ceballos? Would he be the ideal partner for reported Arsenal target Thomas Partey, who the Telegraph believe we are working on signing?

Patrick