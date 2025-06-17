Midfielder makes history with Ghanaian Player of the Year award, after standout Arsenal season

Thomas Partey has been recognised for a superb 2024/25 campaign with Arsenal by being named Ghanaian Male Player of the Year. The former Atlético Madrid midfielder enjoyed a season to remember, producing consistently high-level performances while maintaining full fitness, much to the delight of Gunners supporters.

His impressive form for both club and country earned him the prestigious national accolade, as he beat stiff competition from Athletic Bilbao’s Iñaki Williams to take home the honour.

Partey breaks record at Ghana Football Awards

Partey was officially presented with the award at the Ghana Football Awards ceremony on Sunday, 15th June. It marks his third time winning the prize, setting a new record since the event’s inception seven years ago. His previous victories came in 2018 and 2019, but this is the first time he has claimed the honour while playing in Arsenal colours.

In addition to the main award, Partey also received the Football for Good award alongside Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, recognising their philanthropic efforts off the pitch.

A day after the event, the midfielder took to Instagram to express his gratitude, posting a heartfelt message in appreciation of the recognition.

Consistency the key to Partey’s resurgence

This award is a reflection of Partey’s outstanding season for Arsenal. It also highlights the impact of continuity in his game, something he has struggled to find in recent years due to injuries. Last season, however, he managed 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

His influence went far beyond direct goal contributions. Operating from deeper midfield positions, Partey’s composure and ball-winning qualities were instrumental to Arsenal’s run to the UEFA Champions League semi-final and their involvement in another intense Premier League title race.

Arsenal have offered Partey a new contract, despite the Ghanaian international recently turning 32. Given his experience, tactical awareness, and leadership in midfield, retaining him could prove to be a smart and stabilising move for the Gunners. Partey has yet to sign a new deal.

What are your thoughts on Thomas Partey Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

