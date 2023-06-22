Midfielder not interested in leaving Arsenal despite interest from Italy

Despite interest from Lazio, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is committed to staying at the club as he believes he has an important role to fulfill at the Emirates.

Jorginho joined Arsenal during the January transfer window, and his performances have caught the attention of Lazio, where he previously worked with manager Maurizio Sarri during their time at Chelsea.

This summer holds significance for Arsenal, as they are reportedly open to selling Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka while also seeking to reinforce their midfield with new signings. However, their pursuit of Declan Rice has encountered difficulties.

Until Arsenal secures a new midfielder, it is unlikely that they will allow Jorginho to leave. Furthermore, the player himself has no desire to seek a change of clubs.

According to Standard Sports, Jorginho is content and settled at the Emirates and has no expectation of departing from Arsenal. He is determined to continue under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta for the upcoming campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho is one of our most experienced players and it is very important that we keep him in the group.

The midfielder will get more game time if we offload Partey and Xhaka and he knows this, which is probably why he wants to stay.