Midfielder praises Arteta as his most unique manager

Granit Xhaka has named Mikel Arteta as the most unique manager he has worked with as the gaffer works towards ending Arsenal’s wait for another league title.

Xhaka was close to leaving Arsenal in 2020, but the Spaniard convinced the midfielder to stay and he is a key member of the current Gunners team.

Arteta has emerged as one of the best managers in Europe with the incredible work he is doing at the Emirates and Xhaka says he is different from his other bosses.

“Last season, we lost the first three games of the season,” he told 20 Min.

“Some people were already at the end of their patience. But now you see what can happen when you give a coach time. After all, this is his first ever stint as head coach. He is something very special.

“I’ve had many coaches in my career, but never one like Arteta. He seems like he is focused only on football 24 hours a day.

“He always has a plan A, B – and maybe even a plan Z. But he’s not only top tactically, but he’s also top as a person.”

Arteta is carving a reputation for himself as one of the most inspirational managers around now and the gaffer has developed a close bond with his players.

Xhaka has been one of the most improved players at the Emirates and he knows he couldn’t have gotten better without the guardianship of Arteta.

The Spaniard won the FA Cup and Community Shield within six months of being the club’s manager and will be keen to add more trophies to his CV.

