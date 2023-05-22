Midfielder rejects Arsenal to agree a four-year deal with Barcelona

Arsenal has been handed a fresh transfer blow after one of their transfer targets agreed to join another club.

The Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder and several top players are on their shopping list.

Mikel Arteta’s side has tracked Ruben Neves for a long time and the Portuguese midfielder is one of the players they believe will improve their options.

However, they may have missed out on a move for him as a report via The Sun claims he has already agreed personal terms on a four-year deal with Barcelona.

The Catalans have been chasing him for some time and won the race ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves has been one of the finest midfielders in England in the last few seasons and the Portugal star could be an important player for us.

As long as the deal with Barcelona has not been announced yet, we have a good chance to still add him to our squad at the end of the term and should get to work sorting out an agreement now.

If we offer him a good deal and Barca fails to meet our offer, he might choose to move to the Emirates.

