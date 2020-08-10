Midfielder remains Arsenal’s number one target, but they have to pay his release clause

Sun Sports claims that Thomas Partey remains Arsenal’s number one summer transfer target, although Atletico Madrid are insisting that his release clause be met.

The Ghanaian has emerged as one of the best midfielders in Europe in recent seasons, and his performances for the Spaniards have made him a target for several top European sides.

The Sun report claims that Mikel Arteta has been looking to land the midfielder since January so that he can have some steel in his midfield.

The Spaniards have him on a contract until the summer of 2023 and they are not desperate for money and have insisted that the Gunners meet his release clause before they can land him.

His release clause currently stands at £45.2m, a figure that Arsenal might struggle to pay because of their limited transfer budget.

Spanish journalist, Kike Marin has claimed that the Gunners, in an attempt to drive down his price have offered to swap Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette, or Lucas Torreira, but Atletico has maintained that he will only leave them when his release clause has been met by a buyer.

Arsenal’s actual summer budget remains unknown, but the Gunners will want to try their best to get Partey in before they move for alternatives.