Midfielder reveals the Arsenal coach who improved him the most

Matteo Guendouzi’s time at Arsenal was a mixed chapter of promise and controversy, showcasing the midfielder’s raw talent and fiery personality. Arriving at the Emirates in 2018 as a 19-year-old, Guendouzi was hailed as one of the brightest prospects in French football. Arsenal fans were excited by his energy and potential, expecting him to become a mainstay in their midfield for years to come. During his early days, Guendouzi enjoyed significant playing time, particularly under the guidance of then-manager Unai Emery.

In a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Guendouzi reflected on his Arsenal years, crediting Emery for his development. He said:

“A lot, also because I went there when I was only 19. But, even though I was very young, in the two years I was there I always played. Thanks to Emery I became a real player, he taught me everything.”

Guendouzi’s words highlight Emery’s impact on his career. While Emery’s tenure at Arsenal is often remembered with mixed emotions by fans, he had a reputation for developing young players, and Guendouzi was one of his standout projects. Under Emery, the Frenchman displayed composure, confidence on the ball, and a willingness to fight for the team. These qualities made him a regular fixture in Arsenal’s midfield during that period.

However, Guendouzi’s Arsenal career took a downturn with the arrival of Mikel Arteta. Disciplinary issues and clashes with Arteta’s managerial style led to the midfielder being sidelined and eventually loaned out. He later left Arsenal permanently, joining Marseille in 2022 before making his move to Lazio.

Though his time at Arsenal ended prematurely, Guendouzi’s experience in North London, especially under Emery, proved pivotal in shaping his career. As he continues his journey in Serie A, the lessons from his Arsenal stint remain a key part of his story.