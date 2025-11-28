Midfielder reveals why he left Arsenal for South America

Jorginho departed Arsenal at the conclusion of his contract last season and is now experiencing his first spell at a Brazilian club. Although he originates from the South American nation, Jorginho has spent the majority of his professional career in Europe, and the midfielder is dedicating himself fully to establishing a name for himself back home.

European Success and Arsenal Experience

He previously represented the Italian national team, winning Euro 2020 and being recognised as one of the world’s leading players, before a brief period at Arsenal. The Gunners acquired him to bring experience and stability to their midfield, and he performed admirably during his time at the club. Despite opportunities to remain in Europe, where several teams expressed interest in securing his services, Jorginho opted for a return to his homeland.

A New Chapter at Flamengo

Jorginho now plays for Flamengo following the club’s victory over Palmeiras in securing his signature. He has spoken about the factors that influenced his decision to join his current employers. The midfielder confirmed that the stature of Flamengo played a pivotal role in his choice, noting that it simplified his transition back to Brazil.

He told Globo, “I believe Flamengo’s greatness speaks for itself. The main answer is the size of Flamengo and how much I wanted to come back to Brazil, to have my first experience here being well, performing, and giving joy to the fans.” Jorginho’s comments underline both his enthusiasm for contributing to Brazilian football and his admiration for Flamengo as an institution.

The move marks a significant milestone in Jorginho’s career, allowing him to return to his roots while still competing at a high level. His experience in European football, coupled with international accolades, provides Flamengo with an accomplished midfielder capable of delivering on and off the pitch. By choosing to embrace this new challenge, Jorginho demonstrates a commitment to making a meaningful impact in Brazilian football and fulfilling his ambitions within the country where his career began.