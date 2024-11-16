Midfielder reveals why he turned down Arsenal in the summer

Arsenal was active in the transfer market during the summer, though they didn’t make as many signings as some fans may have hoped. One area that many supporters expected the Gunners to strengthen was their attacking line, but they ultimately did not bring in a new striker.

Instead, Mikel Arteta focused on bolstering other areas of the squad. Mikel Merino was brought in to enhance the midfield, while Riccardo Calafiori was signed to shore up the defence. These moves, while solid, left many fans wondering if more action would have been taken to address the lack of depth in the forward positions.

Interestingly, Arsenal could have strengthened their midfield even further with Piotr Zielinski. The Inter Milan star recently revealed that the Gunners were among the clubs he turned down. Following the conclusion of last season, Zielinski became a free agent after leaving Napoli, and several top clubs were reportedly interested in securing his services. Arsenal was one of the clubs that expressed interest in signing him.

Zielinski told Gianluca di Marzio:

“There were clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid interested in me, and I also received concrete requests from Barcelona. However, I love Italy: when I arrived at Napoli I immediately felt at ease, and for this reason, it would have been difficult for me to move to England.

“I could have considered Spain, but my priority was to continue my career in Italy. Now I’m at Inter, but Napoli remains a great club, and I would have been happy to extend my contract there.”

Although Arsenal could have signed Zielinski, they ultimately opted for Merino, who has been a valuable addition to the squad. There’s no certainty that the Polish star would have thrived in London, especially given his love for Italy.

Looking ahead, Arsenal will need to find their best form after the international break. Fortunately, their current squad, including new signings, has the talent to compete at a high level.

