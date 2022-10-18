Midfielder says it was his decision to stay at Arsenal despite not playing many games

Albert Sambi Lokonga is struggling to play at Arsenal and he might become one of the players who never gets a chance to make a name at the Emirates.

The Belgian joined the Gunners in the last campaign and he got a few games under his belt partly because of the injuries to the men above him on the pecking order.

However, as Arsenal makes much more progress in this campaign, he is struggling to play and it has been a frustrating situation.

The midfielder could have asked for guarantees over playing time or to be allowed to leave Arsenal at the end of last season.

But he elected to stay and he has now revealed it was his decision to spend another season at the Emirates.

He tells DH via Sport Witness: “It’s a personal decision [to stay]. I wanted to give myself another year to stay at Arsenal and then see what happens. I think I have the qualities to succeed here. Last season, I didn’t perform at my best level. I still have things to prove.”

Sambi Lokonga did not do so well when he had chances to play for Arsenal last season and that has not helped his case.

The players playing instead of him are much better than the Belgian midfielder, so his spell on the bench might be longer.

In the January transfer window, he can ask to leave if he believes he has to play more than is the case now.

