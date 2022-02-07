Bruno Guimaraes has warned claimed that he snubbed Arsenal in favour of Newcastle because they are ‘definitely’ becoming a ‘big power in world football’.

The midfielder was one of few players strongly linked with a move to the Emirates in January, before the window finally closed without a single new addition.

Dusan Vlahovic joined Juventus, while Guimaraes joined the relegation-threatened Newcastle ahead of us, and the latter explained his reasons for snubbing us in favour of St James Park.

Bruno was asked if he believed the Toon were considered as big a club as Arsenal, to which he replied: “We are definitely going to be a club that is going to be a big power in world football.

“This is a historic club with a great tradition and a beautiful history, I have no doubts about my decision to come to Newcastle.

“Newcastle have presented something really interesting. I was so happy with the trust and faith the directors and president placed in me.

‘I am someone who is driven by challenges.”

The Gunners transfer window was definitely a disappointment, but it should be better in the long run that we didn’t panic-buy. It is no secret that Newcastle will need to be feared in the long-run, but whether Guimaraes will still be around by the time they emerge as a Champions League side by the time that this happens is anybody’s guess.

How long do you expect it to take Newcastle to reach the Champions League?

Patrick