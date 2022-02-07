Bruno Guimaraes has warned claimed that he snubbed Arsenal in favour of Newcastle because they are ‘definitely’ becoming a ‘big power in world football’.
The midfielder was one of few players strongly linked with a move to the Emirates in January, before the window finally closed without a single new addition.
Dusan Vlahovic joined Juventus, while Guimaraes joined the relegation-threatened Newcastle ahead of us, and the latter explained his reasons for snubbing us in favour of St James Park.
Bruno was asked if he believed the Toon were considered as big a club as Arsenal, to which he replied: “We are definitely going to be a club that is going to be a big power in world football.
“This is a historic club with a great tradition and a beautiful history, I have no doubts about my decision to come to Newcastle.
“Newcastle have presented something really interesting. I was so happy with the trust and faith the directors and president placed in me.
‘I am someone who is driven by challenges.”
The Gunners transfer window was definitely a disappointment, but it should be better in the long run that we didn’t panic-buy. It is no secret that Newcastle will need to be feared in the long-run, but whether Guimaraes will still be around by the time they emerge as a Champions League side by the time that this happens is anybody’s guess.
How long do you expect it to take Newcastle to reach the Champions League?
Patrick
Newcastle is one elite manager and one summer transfer window away from threatening to break into the top six
Duh of course he’s not gonna come out and say i came for the money. Watch them get relegated and i bet he’ll be the first one out the door😅
😂😂
When was the last time they won something ? The 60s ? The most successful period coming from 1904-1910 titanic wasn’t even built then but Bruno Guimaraes is well aware of the rich history of Newcastle United, probably had to Google who they were.
All about the money, that’s it, end of, no other reason.
Too right Declan 👍👍
Of course Aubameyang 220k p/w Willian 200k p/w Partey 200k p/w Lacazette 180k p/w Pepe 140 k p/w Kolasinac 120k p/w Mustafi Socritis Gabriel Tierney Odegaard Torreira Cedric 100k + p/w all came for the History and the sunshine. 🙂 🙂 🙂
Just looking at the quotes given in this article, I do not see where Guimaraes “rejected” or “snubbed” Arsenal. Do we know that Arsenal made a bid for Guimaraes and that he rejected it in favor of Newcastle?
Exactly. Newcastle were the only club biding for him as far as we know.
He chose Newcastle over staying at Lyon, end of story.