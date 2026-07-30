Midfielder subject of a transfer battle between Arsenal and Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea have frequently taken their London rivalry into the transfer market, and that trend continued this summer when the Blues beat the Gunners to the signing of Morgan Rogers.

Arsenal remain active in the transfer market, and the two clubs could now compete for another player. Reports suggest both sides are interested in Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal as they continue to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

Arsenal and Chelsea target Bernal

Bernal is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Barcelona’s squad. However, with the Spanish club boasting significant depth and competing at the highest level, securing regular first-team football has proved challenging for the midfielder.

According to Football Talk, Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in signing Bernal during the current transfer window. Arsenal are reportedly prepared to offer the midfielder the opportunity to establish himself in their first team if he decides to make the move.

Decision could depend on playing time

Chelsea are also said to have made similar assurances, leaving Bernal with an important decision over his future. The midfielder is expected to weigh up which club can provide him with the best opportunity for regular football, while remaining at Barcelona is also understood to be an option.

Although Bernal has not enjoyed consistent playing time at Barcelona, he is highly regarded within the club and continues to be viewed as one of their own. Leaving the Catalan side would present a fresh challenge, but it could also offer greater opportunities to develop through regular competitive matches.

A move to Arsenal could still present stiff competition for places in midfield, particularly as the club are also interested in Bruno Guimaraes. That situation could influence Bernal’s decision if he believes Chelsea would provide a clearer pathway to regular first-team football. As interest from both clubs continues, the midfielder’s next move is likely to attract significant attention during the remainder of the transfer window.

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