Midfielder surprised by Arsenal’s unwillingness to push through a deal

Arsenal made a move for Houssem Aouar in the last transfer window, but they couldn’t meet Lyon’s asking price.

The Gunners turned their attention towards Thomas Partey and landed the Ghanaian in a late swoop just before the transfer window closed.

ESPN claims that their reluctance to push for his signature surprised the French midfielder, who is still looking to leave Lyon.

Aouar has remained a key member of the Lyon team with the French title challengers happy that he stayed on with them.

The midfielder remains interested in making a move away from France, while he hasn’t ruled out a move to Arsenal, the report says that he is considering moving to other teams as well.

The Gunners would have gotten some preference in signing him in the last transfer window, but they now face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Arsenal couldn’t meet Lyon’s €60m for his signature in the summer, but the French side might consider a slightly lower fee for his services now.

This is because they know that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the finances of several teams and he would also have just two years left on his current deal in the summer.