Midfielder target plays down reports linking him with a move to Arsenal

Palmeiras midfielder Danilo has claimed that he isn’t close to sealing a move to Europe, with Arsenal believed to remain keen on his signature.

The 21 year-old has been impressive in his native country, and is hotly tipped to make the jump to one of the big European divisions in the near future.

The Gunners are claimed to have attempted to sign him previously, with Goal claiming an offer of around £20 Million was unsuccessful just last summer, and we are still believed to be eyeing his potential capture.

With a potential January move a possibility, rumours are beginning to stir, but Danilo insists that he is not in talks over a move to any European club at present, and that he is concentrated on his work for his current side.

He told BandSports: “About going abroad, there is still nothing. As I have always said, I leave it to my agents (to sort out). I’m still focused on Palmeiras.”

Our recent signings from Brazil have been impressive, so if the same scouts are telling us that Danilo is a player that we need to be targeting, than I’m completely behind it. Marquinhos already looks a talent as his young age, while Gabriel Martinelli’s performances have done all the speaking for themselves.

The 21 year-old is a little more well-known than our previous additions, and we could well face competition for his signature from other top sides in Europe.

Do we need to add another CM to our squad in January?

