Dean Jones has claimed that Arsenal’s deal to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus has hit a snag because he has no interest in being a short-term fix.
The Gunners have been linked with a six-month loan deal for the Brazilian, who has found first-team minutes hard to come-by under Max Allegri this term.
Part of that can be explained by the players injury during the summer, but even since making his return to action, has still found himself rotated in and out of the line-up.
Arthur is supposedly willing to move to north London, with Arsenal believed to have made an attempt to sign him this month, but the issue now appears to be the length of his stay.
“The player needs convincing that this is the right move for him. What I’m told from a contact in Italy is that he can imagine himself becoming a part of this Arsenal project, but not for four or five months,” Jones said on The Done Deal Show.
“For a player like him to make that switch from Serie A to the Premier League and settle into the side and the style of football and become a part of the team, without knowing whether or not he’s going to be staying, that’s not really what he’s looking for and from what I’m told, he wants a longer-term deal.”
With the World Cup coming up in December, it makes sense that he would only be interested in a move that would help him settle and play football in the run-up to that competition, and if he really is sold on the project at Arsenal, it would also make sense that he would like a longer term to prove himself to the cause.
I can’t say I’m convinced that Arthur is the right man to improve our squad, but time is running out with the need to add both a midfielder and an attacker, and he could well prove to be a huge signing.
Neither Stan nor EK whoever so ever will be the owner next season if they want Arsenal progress kindly bring back Wenger just for one season with Per Mertesacker as a backup coach, they will use our Academy Players and make us Great Again without spending much
Then Wenger might move to Director Job and Per Mertesacker will lead us to the Future
This Club has known for playing Swift Attacking Midflieding Football which made us attract fans all around the Globe
But now I can’t recognize our Team again #Arteta Out
IMO, Arthur suits the Arsenal project and demanding a permanent move shows commitment. Arsenal prefer pursuing players that rejects us 2 the ones that need us the most. 😃😁 poor vision!!!
Please no ….
All bloody January to sign a washed up high wages Juve squad player .
I wouldn’t help out Juve by taking him to get him off their wage bill .
I second that.
Unwanted at Real, bit part player at Juve who they are looking to cut loose. Looks every bit like a Ceballos 2.0.
Melo has not played his way into the starting 11 at Juve, in an easier league.
Does anyone think he will come to a harder PL, and help drive us into the top 4?
If he is holding out for an 18 month deal, then my he has quite a pair.
Unwanted at one club, and surplus at Juve, yet has the gall to make demands to a club that shows interest.
This is nonsensical seeing that Newcastle are trying to sign Bruno Guimaraes.
If this goes through it will be pretty underwhelming like Cebellaos being loaned for a second year.