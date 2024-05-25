Midfielder to hold imminent talks with Arsenal to clarify his future

Emile Smith Rowe is approaching a pivotal summer, with the possibility of leaving Arsenal during the upcoming transfer window.

Smith Rowe’s tenure with the Arsenal senior team has been marred by injuries, which have significantly impacted his role within the squad. During his frequent absences, Arsenal has bolstered their midfield options with the acquisitions of players like Declan Rice and the continued rise of Martin Ødegaard.

As a result, Smith Rowe now finds it challenging to secure regular playing time, with the team evolving and strengthening without his consistent presence.

The English midfielder seeks clarity regarding his future at the club as Arsenal edges closer to competing for major honours. According to Charles Watts in an exclusive update on the Daily Briefing, discussions have been scheduled between Arsenal and Smith Rowe’s representatives.

Smith Rowe wants to understand if he is still a part of Arsenal’s long-term plans and would need a new contract to affirm his place. If it becomes clear that he no longer fits into their future vision, he is prepared to leave the club in search of regular playing opportunities elsewhere.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Injuries have been a bad omen for Smith Rowe, and he is no longer a player we can trust.

If there is a good offer for his signature in this transfer window, we need to allow him to leave for good.

