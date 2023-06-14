Midfielder told he is part of Arteta’s plans despite lack of game time

Emile Smith Rowe faced challenges in securing regular playing time for Arsenal last season, primarily due to a combination of injuries and stiff competition within the team. As a result, he spent a significant portion of the campaign on the bench.

However, Smith Rowe has attracted interest from several clubs during this transfer window, potentially providing Arsenal with an opportunity to offload him for a substantial fee. Despite this, the Gunners are determined to retain the services of the talented player, who emerged from their Hale End Academy.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal has made the decision not to let Smith Rowe depart. They have reassured him that he remains an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the upcoming season. This decision indicates the club’s belief in his potential and their commitment to his development.

Smith Rowe will be hopeful for an injury-free period, which would allow him to compete for a regular spot in the first team. With the assurance from the club, he can focus on proving himself and seizing the opportunities that come his way in the upcoming campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is a top talent that we can trust to help lead us back to the top of English football as one of the finest graduates from our academy.

However, the Englishman will feel if the club signs more players, then he might not get the amount of game time he wants.

If he gets a good offer from outside, he might ask us to consider it as long as it will be good for both parties.

