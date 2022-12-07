Granit Xhaka not wasting time after Switzerland World Cup exit

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will fly straight to Dubai to join the Gunners at their training camp after Switzerland’s exit from the World Cup yesterday.

The midfielder captained his country to a disastrous 6-1 loss to Portugal in the round of 16 last night and they have packed their bags to leave Qatar.

Instead of heading to London to spend some time with his family, a report on The Sun reveals Xhaka is catching a flight straight to Dubai where Arsenal is already training.

The Gunners hope to remain in shape for the restart of football after Christmas. They know it will be tough for them to maintain their five points lead at the top of the league table and will look to get started with a win.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka is one of the leaders at Arsenal and he is setting an example for others to follow yet again.

The midfielder has been in superb form this season and fans have fallen in love with him again after his recent change of attitude and performance.

We hope he will continue delivering on the return of football and put the hurt of his country’s World Cup exit behind him.

