Midfielder withdrawn from international clash thanks to Arsenal friendly

Mo Elneny will no longer be available to take on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon side after having to be substituted during Arsenal’s friendly with Brentford today.

The Gunners held a behind closed-doors friendly today, most likely in order to help build up match fitness after a rocky start to the new season, but the midfielder failed to make it through the 90 minutes.

Elneny has now been withdrawn from his Egypt side for their World Cup qualifier on Sunday as confirmed by Mahmoud Diaa.

محمد النني لن يتواجد مع منتخب مصر أمام الجابون بسبب إصابة عضلية تعرض لها في تدريبات آرسنال اليوم حسب التقرير الطبي الذي تلقاه محمد أبو العلا طبيب المنتخب المصري من الجهاز الطبي لنادي آرسنال — Mahmoud Diaa (@MahmoudDiaaaa) September 2, 2021

Chris Wheatley updated to insist that we needn’t worry as the injury isn’t serious, but he was taken off as a precaution.

I’m told Elneny’s injury is not serious. He was taken off against Brentford as a precaution. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 2, 2021

Elneny was believed to have been the subject of interest to Besiktas today as reported by NTV Sport, but I would have been shocked if we would have allowed him to leave with the transfer window having closed already, especially with only four senior options for the CM role in the squad.

