Midfielder’s departure held back by one supposed disagreement

Joe Willock and Newcastle are claimed to be struggling to agree the length of his new contract, with the midfielder expected to leave Arsenal this summer.

The ins-and-outs of that disagreement are not claimed in the report by the Telegraph however, but you could guess that the 21 year-old is preferring a shorter deal in order to give him extra control of his future should he continue to improve over the coming years, while the Toon would likely want an extended contract in order to protect their investment, with reports they are set to spend £25 Million on his signature.

Willock broke the record of youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League match last season, before scoring in his next and final match of the campaign to take the same record for seven consecutive matches also, and now looks set to get the chance to continue that run with the same team going into the new term.

The 21 year-old arrived moved to St James Park in January on an initial loan deal, and wasted little time in making an impact, and it was no shock that they returned to try and lure him back to the club this summer, and we assume that this current issue will not block his move.

