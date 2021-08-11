Midfielder’s departure held back by one supposed disagreement

Joe Willock and Newcastle are claimed to be struggling to agree the length of his new contract, with the midfielder expected to leave Arsenal this summer.
The ins-and-outs of that disagreement are not claimed in the report by the Telegraph however, but you could guess that the 21 year-old is preferring a shorter deal in order to give him extra control of his future should he continue to improve over the coming years, while the Toon would likely want an extended contract in order to protect their investment, with reports they are set to spend £25 Million on his signature.
Willock broke the record of youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League match last season, before scoring in his next and final match of the campaign to take the same record for seven consecutive matches also, and now looks set to get the chance to continue that run with the same team going into the new term.
The 21 year-old arrived moved to St James Park in January on an initial loan deal, and wasted little time in making an impact, and it was no shock that they returned to try and lure him back to the club this summer, and we assume that this current issue will not block his move.
Patrick
as I posted this on an earlier thread, I’ll just preface the following information by stating that I’m not suggesting that WIllock is the answer to all of our problems, nor am I saying that he’s the next great Arsenal midfielder, but there are some pertinent issues that should be pondered in light of this proposed move, which are as follows:
(1) much like the circumstances surrounding the Martinez debacle, in that we had been searching high and low for exactly what he brought to the Keeper equation and instead of logically embracing our good fortune we summarily shipped him elsewhere, we have likewise been desperately trying to find a way to get more secondary scoring from our midfielders…so why would we sell the only MD who had actual shown just such a propensity, last year no less, before giving him a run of games or finding a suitable alternative
(2) our amateur hour managerial team has neither the requisite acumen or cred to make such permanent decisions, especially with our more youthful prospects, as these moves, along with his mishandling of Saliba, Guendo, Marts and even ESR, before his hand being forced, could drastically impact this club for years to come, should the Arteta experiment go further sideways…remember this is the same manager who turned his nose on the much-needed “rebuild” after getting a little sniff of winning, which shows that he can’t be trusted to protect the best interests of the club
AND
(3) if, like myself, you believe that the monies raised from this transaction aren’t going to be used to address our most pressing needs, like buying a goal-scoring midfielder, and instead applied to the purchases already made, which didn’t prioritize our needs properly, then this could be deemed as another poor, short-sighted decision on his part…even worse, imagine if these funds were used to acquire the underwhelming Ramsdale, who’s a multiple times loser, with a skillset that also doesn’t align with Arteta’s shoehorned “play our from the back” ideology