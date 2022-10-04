Midfielder’s father reveals he was another talent Arsenal missed out on

Axel Witsel has had one of the finest careers in Europe for a midfielder, and the Belgian plays for Atletico Madrid now.

He has also featured for Benfica and Borussia Dortmund, a clear sign he is a top player.

Most football fans know of him after he had established himself at the above clubs.

However, Arsenal had known the midfielder would be a star long before he was in the eyes of many fans.

He started his career at Standard Liege in Belgium, and the Gunners scouted him there.

With Arsene Wenger always interested in the next top young talent, it is not a surprise that the Gunners wanted to sign him.

His father has now revealed there was contact, but a deal could not be agreed upon.

Thierry Witsel told Het Belang van Limburg via Sport Witness:

“I can name a series, you know. Juventus failed in the last hours of a transfer market, but when he was still playing for Standard, Arsenal knocked on the door. That was his favourite team, but it didn’t come to a deal”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Witsel could have been a top player developed by us, but the midfielder got away.

We have lured other youngsters to the club, and we remain one of the biggest sides in Europe.

Witsel is at the end of his career now, but we cannot help but wonder what could have been if we had signed him.

