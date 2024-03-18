Midfielder’s release clause hands Arsenal an advantage in race to sign him

Martin Zubimendi could become an Arsenal player at the end of this season, with the Gunners holding a key advantage in the race to sign him.

The midfielder has been on their radar for some time, and Mikel Arteta is keen to work with him.

Arsenal is not the only club following the midfielder, and the Gunners are eager to ensure they win the race and sign him ahead of AC Milan and Juventus.

These clubs are top sides in European football and should ideally give Arsenal a run for their money.

However, Calciomercato claims his release clause of 60 million euros will be too high for the Italian clubs to pay.

This hands Arsenal an advantage, with Premier League clubs generally richer than their counterparts at other clubs.

Arteta’s side will now look to complete the transfer as soon as they can and try to get their man by the summer.

Just Arsenal opinion

Zubimendi is one of the finest midfielders around, and he has been delivering top performances for Real Sociedad when he plays.

He seems like a decent midfielder, and we will leave the club to decide if he is worth spending 60 million euros on.