Miedema 3 games, 3 goals and 3 points as Arsenal defeat Juventus Women 1-0 by Michelle

Vivianne Miedema has now scored 3 goals in 3 games, latterly to help Arsenal Women defeat Juventus at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, keeping our Gunners at the top of their UEFA Women’s Champions League Group.

Speaking after the Arsenal v Juventus UWCL game, Miedema was glad to take home three points this time around, after taking home only one point from their last meeting in Turin when Juventus held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw.

We’re obviously happy with the three points. I think it was quite similar to the game we played in Turin last week. We went ahead one-nil, but Juventus turned it around in the second half again. They had a bit more of the ball but I mean, we’re just quite happy that we actually got the three points because we just need to win one more game and then we’re through.

Speaking about her improved form in front of goal, Arsenal’s Dutch forward said: It’s just easier again. I got on the ball a lot more today, which obviously really helps as well. I’m just happy that I can help the team in this way but I would actually like it if we score a couple more goals, so we finish the games off a bit earlier.

Since returning from a 2 week leave of absence in November, Miedema has been a reinvigorated player on the pitch, hungry for every ball: I think you can see it in my game now.

I really needed it. You could see in my game before and I’m just really happy that I’ve had my break. Three more games now until the Christmas break and we just need to keep winning.

With another three points secured, our Gunners now look closer to ending the calendar year on a high.

We’ve got Aston Villa at the weekend which is the main focus for now, Miedema said. But we want to be first in our Champions League group. We want to beat Lyon here at the Emirates as well. We did it last time. They’re going to be a completely different side, obviously, but we just need to regroup, try and keep everyone fit, and go again.

Injuries have plagued our Gunners in recent months but good news is coming through on that front with the recent return of both of Arsenal’s star centre-backs Leah Williamson & Rafaelle Souza, and the hopefully imminent return of captain Kim Little and striker Lina Hurtig.

Arsenal now have 3 games to play through December before going off on winter break. Our Gunners face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday 11th December, kick-off at 16:15 UK. Tickets for this match are SOLD OUT but you can watch the match live on Sky Sports.

With only 3 days rest, our Gunners then welcome reigning European champions Olympique Lyonnais to Emirates Stadium on Thursday December 15th at 20:00 UK. Purchase tickets here. Followed by their last game of December when our Gunners are away in Zurich for their last UWCL group game, tickets available here. As usual, you can watch our Champions League games on the DAZN Youtube Channel.

So an important and entertaining couple of week coming us for us gooners!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….