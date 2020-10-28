Miedema and Van De Donk in Dutch romp to reach Euro Finals

Dutch delight for Miedema and Van De Donk!

Danielle Van De Donk was on the scoresheet once again for the Netherlands they romped to a 6-0 win over Kosovo in another UEFA women’s championship group game.

The game wasn’t really needing anymore goals as the Dutch found themselves 4-0 up just before half time but in the second half on came substitute Miedema who got a well-deserved rest for most of the game and of course she couldn’t help but also get on the scoresheet to rub extra time Katja Snoeijs got her second of the game for 6-0 and wrapped up another emphatic win in the group stages.

Sarina Wiegman’s women still top their group with a maximum of 27 points from nine matches, and after their win against Estonia on Friday it was enough to secure them a spot in the next UEFA Women’s Euro’s hosted in England. It is now about seeing just how far they go and how many more goals they will score along the way.

Miedema and Van De Donk will now return to Arsenal after two successful national team results and their attentions will quickly turn to their second FA Continental Tyres Cup fixture away to London City Lionesses next week.

The ladies will be looking to bounce back from that 4-1 loss to Chelsea in their first game of the competition, but London Lionesses will also look to do the same as they fell to a 4-0 loss to Tottenham. Both teams sit on the bottom of the table and will need to be picking up all three points sooner rather than later. So, I am sure it will be another tough game for our ladies.

If Miedema and Van De Donk can continue their form and take their national team form back into the Arsenal team then I have no doubt they will finally get their continental cup campaign up and running against London City. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman