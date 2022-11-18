Arsenal Women v Manchester United at Emirates – Injury update and score prediction by Michelle

With Arsenal’s biggest game of the season so far taking place at Emirates Stadium tomorrow, as they host 3rd place Manchester United, all our Gunners are back from international break and training at Colney in preparation.

Vivianne Miedema was granted a leave of absence from Arsenal in early November, to rest and recharge. We are happy to report that she is back in training with her teammates, as photo’s published on the official Arsenal twitter account show.

Our Gunners, currently sitting at the top of the WSL leader board, have suffered a spate of injuries in recent times, between Rafaelle Souza, Leah Williamson and Teyah Goldie all suffering with significant injuries to Captain Kim Little recovering from a knee injury. And Lina Hurtig, Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy had to pull out of the international friendlies due to injuries.

Good news is that Leah Williamson is back in training with the team though we don’t expect her to be anywhere near match ready yet, as is the case with Rafaelle and Teyah though they all continue to recover well. Lotte and Jordan are back in full training and should be match fit for tomorrow. We haven’t received an update on Kim Little’s recovery.

1st place Arsenal take on 3rd place Manchester United at Emirates Stadium tomorrow, with over 35,000 tickets already sold. Arsenal are in great form, returning after the international break. Kick-off is 5.30pm and tickets are still available to purchase here

What do you think of Arsenal’s chances? With this season’s Women’s Super League trophy firmly in their sights this year there isn’t going to be very much that will stop our Gunners. That said, Manchester United were defeated for the first time this season, by Chelsea’s 3 goals to their solitary one on Manchester’s home turf. Having been sat at the top of the WSL until that defeat, Manchester are currently licking their wounds down in 3rd place. United will certainly be looking to redeem themselves after that loss but I doubt our Gunners will give them that chance..

I definitely fancy Arsenal’s chances in this clash. Arsenal have won a record-breaking 14 consecutive WSL games across last season and this. Our Gunners will certainly be vying for another new record of 15 consecutive wins and won’t be about to let Manchester United take that away from them.

I predict a final score of 3-1. I know I’m being very kind giving Man Utd the predicition of a goal but I think there’s only an outside chance of that to be honest, with Manu Zinsberger between the posts.

What is your score prediction? Who’s going to the match?

Michelle Maxwell

