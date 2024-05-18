Miedema & D’Angelo’s final day as Gunners.. Predicted Arsenal line-up vs Brighton Women

Our Arsenal Women will play their last game of the season today as we get set to welcome Brighton to Meadow Park for what should be an action-packed game, and hopefully our women can end this season off with three points, on home turf, in front of our fans for one last time this season. With news coming out this week that Vivianne Miedema would be leaving the club, we might have an emotional day ahead of us as fans look to say a final farewell to the Arsenal Women legend. Here’s how I think we line up for the last time this season.

In goal, Manuela Zinsberger, we could see Sabrina D’Angelo start though as she too will leave the club after this season, but it just depends on what Eidevall will want to do. Zinsberger has been great for us this season and has grown into a top class keeper, improving in every game and completely deserved the new contract. Either keeper can get the job done but I do think Zinsberger will start.

In defence, I expect a back four of Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Laia Codina and Katie McCabe. Eidevall confirmed that Lotte Wubben-Moy would be missing from the last game and looks set to miss out, while I’d assume Codina will come and step in for her absence at the back, after playing a great game against City. Fox has been top class since joining the club and really hit the ground running, bringing a lot more depth and skill to the full back role. Williamson has been solid since her return and after a very strong performance alongside Codina against City, I think Eidevall sticks with the same back four.

In the middle, I expect a middle three of Little, Pelova and Maanum. With Maanum sitting higher on the pitch to give the attack an extra level of firepower but deep enough to track back and help out in defence. With Little and Pelova sitting in the middle helping to create chances for the attack as they have had a very good partnership when playing together this season. We could see Kyra Cooney-Cross get some minutes instead of Little after having a very good game against City.

In attack, I expect a front three of Mead, Russo and Foord. I think Eidevall will go with Russo over Blackstenius but also think Miedema will get some minutes up top as well. Mead and Foord on the wings to bring the pace and create chances for Russo in the middle to get onto.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 formation of

Zinsberger

Fox – Williamson – Codina – McCabe

Pelova – Little

Mead – Maanum – Foord

Russo

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we line up?

Daisy Mae

