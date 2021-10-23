Miedema is not the Dutch star for a change in emphatic 8-0 win over Cyprus

Ex Arsenal stars outdo Miedema!

The women’s international football is taking place at the moment as they continue to play out their World Cup qualifying matches.

And the third fixture in, saw a Cyprus team who sit bottom of Group C with zero points take on Vivianne Miedema’s Netherlands side.

There was a time where international duty for the Arsenal women meant that a number of stars would go off but in particular there would be a few going off to join up with the Netherlands.

And whether it ended up being on the bench or on the field there would be a number of our stars donning the orange shirts of the Dutch, however this time round it was just current star Miedema alongside a couple of ex Arsenal stars in the form of Jill Roord and Danielle Van De Donk, both who left the club this summer.

But it was an emphatic win which saw the Netherlands never doubt their ability as they ran away 8-0 winners. Miedema had one assist and one goal to her name.

However, it was really Jill Roord and Danielle Van De Donk who seemed to have stolen the show with their performances.

Jill Roord, after arriving from Bayern Munich in 2019 and in 33 appearances scored nine goals for Arsenal before leaving to return to Germany where she now ply’s her trade at Wolfsburg, was great against Cyprus where she scored a hat-trick.

And Danielle Van De Donk, after being at Arsenal for six years scoring 45 goals in 142 appearances left to join Lyon was also on target scoring one and assisting two.

The win keeps the Dutch side top of group C and they remain unbeaten after two wins and one draw so far.

But of course, they look set to qualify without any real troubles and if they do run into trouble I am sure their goal difference will play a big part!

And for one night only it seems, Miedema was not the star of the show!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_