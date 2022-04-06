Miedema leads the way as Arsenal destroy Leicester 5-0

Miedema double in Arsenal rout!

It was a great weekend for the Arsenal women once more, well it would have been 100% great had Chelsea lost, but Arsenal need to do what they need to do and not worry about other results, and that is what they did.

Going into the game against 11th placed Leicester City, on paper it was a game Arsenal were going to win, but as always you never really know just how a game is going to turn out.

But Arsenal soon pushed their nerves, if there was any, to the side and found themselves 1-0 up with two minutes on the clock after Beth Mead found the back of the net following a cross into the box by Caitlin Foord.

Arsenal pushed and pushed for a second, but in they went 1-0 up at half time.

We came out pushing again in the second half, but it didn’t seem like the ball wanted to go in any more, of course credit must be given to Leicester keeper Demi Lambourne, who made a string of saves in the first and beginning of the second half to keep her side in the tie.

But her luck soon ran out and it was only a 22-minute wait for the second goal.

Of course, it was that Dutch star once more, Vivianne Miedema who made it 2-0 as her shot from the centre of the box found the centre of the net. Eight minutes later she got her second and Arsenal’s third, this time with her left foot after a cross in to the box by Nikita Parris. Four minutes later and it was 4-0 thanks to an own goal by Ashleigh Plumptre. And another four minutes later it was substitute Tobin Heath who got our fifth, albeit from close range, but it was a very tight angle and she bundled it in to make sure the three points were out of reach.

And that is how the game ended, three points and five goals for the Arsenal.

As good as the win was it will mean nothing if Chelsea continue to win their remaining games. If they slip up and Arsenal win all the games they have left then we will win the league but if Chelsea win all their games regardless of what we do, Chelsea will win the league.

But all we can do is focus on what is in front of us, keep winning and hope Chelsea slip up sooner rather than later!

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_