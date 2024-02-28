Miedema & Pelova leave international camp early.. Are Arsenal Women injuries mounting again?

The Netherlands Women play Germany tonight, with both teams competing for the final place at Paris 2024 Olympics. However, Arsenal Women’s Vivianne Miedema & Victoria Pelova will not be in the squad for the match.

The Dutch team’s task against Germany has been made a whole lot more difficult by the late withdrawal of Vivianne Miedema and Victoria Pelova, who left the international training camp yesterday. Both players trained separately last week. Pelova wasn’t included in the squad for the match against Spain (0-3), while Miedema only played for in the first half, before being substituted

Victoria Pelova picked up an injury at a sold-out Emirates Stadium, when Arsenal defeated Manchester United 3-1. She attended international training camp but was obviously unfit to play. Miedema is still rehabilitating from her ACL injury, that she suffered in December 2022.

“We had hoped that Victoria might be able to make tonight’s match, but that’s not the case,” said coach Andries Jonker to NOS.nl. “Vivianne was fit for the previous game, but now she isn’t. They were both extremely disappointed. We did everything we could to keep them involved.”

This news does beg the question: Who will Eidevall have available for Arsenal Women’s north London derby v Tottenham?

Our Gunners have a North London Derby to play on Sunday 3rd March, which comes directly on the back of returning from international duty. A match for which over 50,000 tickets have been sold already. The match kicks-off at 12.30pm UK on Sunday. You can watch the match live on BBC2 or BBCiPlayer. Arsenal currently sit 3rd in the WSL, but are only 3 points behind 1st & 2nd placed Chelsea & Manchester City – so Arsenal Women’s WSL title hopes are very much still alive.

Let’s hope injuries on international duty will not impact our ability to hammer Tottenham and keep pace in the WSL title race!

Are you worried Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle M

